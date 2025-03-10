Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $578,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $707.51 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $696.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $848.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

