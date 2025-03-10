Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $590,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 123.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,198,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,318,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,057,000 after buying an additional 171,955 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 157,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 135,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

