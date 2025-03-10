Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $600,000 Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $164.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.06 and a 52 week high of $216.17.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

