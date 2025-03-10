Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 1.12% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 177,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,897 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

