Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $664,000 Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,965,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,516,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 105,435 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 491,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HIO opened at $4.13 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

