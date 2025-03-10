Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $671,000 Stock Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

PKB opened at $68.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.