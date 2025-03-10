Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 715.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

