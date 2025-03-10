Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $796,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,791.86. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,104. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

