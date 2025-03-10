Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8,688.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FCOM opened at $59.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.05.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

