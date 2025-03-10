Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $73.34 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.