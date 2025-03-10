Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $603,000 in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1,298.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of IGRO stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

