Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 1,957 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $130.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average of $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.