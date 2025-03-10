Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 163.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.99.

NYSE UAA opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

