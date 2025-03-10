Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ opened at $93.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

