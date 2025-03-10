Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in PG&E by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 746.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

