Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMSL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.
T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TMSL opened at $31.09 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $494.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.05.
T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile
The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics
