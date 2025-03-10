JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target to $110.00

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $85.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,392,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

