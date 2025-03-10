JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $231.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $173.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.09. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 482.56, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 182,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,149,341.76. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,656 shares of company stock worth $7,856,836. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,827,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

