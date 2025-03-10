JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lowered by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $242.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day moving average of $238.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.