JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 96,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $242.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

