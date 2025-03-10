JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $242.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

