JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $242.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

