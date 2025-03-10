Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.59) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Just Group Trading Down 9.6 %

JUST stock opened at GBX 147.60 ($1.91) on Friday. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 94.93 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 168.60 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Just Group alerts:

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Just Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Just Group will post 38.3510638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.