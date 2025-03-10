Kanzhun (BZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Kanzhun to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Kanzhun has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, analysts expect Kanzhun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.46. Kanzhun has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZ

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.