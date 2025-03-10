Kanzhun (BZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Kanzhun to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Kanzhun has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, analysts expect Kanzhun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kanzhun Price Performance
Shares of BZ opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.46. Kanzhun has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
