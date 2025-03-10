Keybank National Association OH Acquires 4,691 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the period.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $254,628.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,752.96. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $156,202.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,173 shares in the company, valued at $965,531.49. The trade was a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,007 shares of company stock worth $1,446,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

