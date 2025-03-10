Keybank National Association OH Acquires 548 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 86.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 188,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $924,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,441.76. The trade was a 30.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,496. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

AKAM opened at $87.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

