Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,818 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $24,679,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $34.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.