Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,200 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 775.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 38,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TowneBank by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,319,000 after buying an additional 88,277 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

TowneBank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.88. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. Analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

