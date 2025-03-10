Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,285 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 80.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 34.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

KFY opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,096.56. This represents a 22.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

