Keybank National Association OH Buys 20,682 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RITM shares. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

