Keybank National Association OH Buys 3,687 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after buying an additional 1,981,611 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Entergy by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,423,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entergy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Entergy by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,848,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Entergy Stock Up 0.1 %

ETR stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

