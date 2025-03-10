Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ciena were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $101.44.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $311,815.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,194,102.73. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $30,068.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,582.77. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,442 shares of company stock worth $5,337,764 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

