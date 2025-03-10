Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Tobam boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CIGI opened at $124.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $142.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.