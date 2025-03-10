Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $379.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

