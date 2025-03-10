Keybank National Association OH Has $420,000 Stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 31.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

