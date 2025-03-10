Keybank National Association OH Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $76.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.13. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $286.72 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

