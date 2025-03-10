Keybank National Association OH Has $433,000 Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.