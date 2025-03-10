Keybank National Association OH Has $435,000 Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

DORM stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.22. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $348,925.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 833,812 shares in the company, valued at $110,496,766.24. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

