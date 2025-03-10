Keybank National Association OH Has $447,000 Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 343,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,768,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN opened at $131.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $109.27 and a 1 year high of $140.26.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

LNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

