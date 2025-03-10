Keybank National Association OH Has $478,000 Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 89,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 528,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,458,000 after acquiring an additional 169,746 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 529,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,793,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. This trade represents a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

