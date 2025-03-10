Keybank National Association OH Has $480,000 Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 507.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $89.96 on Monday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

