Keybank National Association OH Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avista were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Avista by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $39.73 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

