Keybank National Association OH Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 1,201,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after buying an additional 363,541 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after buying an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,617,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after buying an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile
