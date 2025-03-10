Keybank National Association OH Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 1,201,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after buying an additional 363,541 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after buying an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,617,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after buying an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.