Keybank National Association OH Has $518,000 Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ATI were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ATI by 86.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Insider Transactions at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.