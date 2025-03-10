Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 27.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. NCR Voyix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VYX

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.