Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $526.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $599.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.02, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.38.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,239.71. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,847. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

