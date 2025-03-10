Keybank National Association OH Makes New $554,000 Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
FMB opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
