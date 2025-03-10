Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,194 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,561,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTE opened at $131.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $136.28.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

