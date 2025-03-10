Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,154 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,916.64. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,236.08. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

