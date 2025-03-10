Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,341,000 after buying an additional 1,653,773 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,666,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 458,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 262,804 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
